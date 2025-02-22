A 60-year-old woman tourist from Mumbai, Yashwanti Kanchan, died of a cardiac arrest while visiting Kaziranga National Park on February 22.

The team of tourists arrived on Monday (February 17), and Kanchan suddenly fell ill during the trip. Family members rushed her to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention, but she was declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have completed necessary procedures, and her family is making arrangements for her final rites. Local officials have expressed condolences.

This incident highlights the importance of health precautions while traveling, especially for elderly tourists visiting remote areas.