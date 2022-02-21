GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the 60 wards uncontested Municipal polls in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While the BJP has put up 883 candidates, the alliance partner AGP has put up 92 candidates.

"As filling of nomination ends for ensuing Municipal polls, out of 977 wards ">@BJP4Assam put up 883 candidates & our alliance partner ">@agpofficial_put up 92 candidates I'm happy to share that we have won 60 wards uncontested including the municipality Board of North Ghy & Sootea," Sarma tweeted.

He said that "this is a reflection of the unwavering support of people of Assam towards the development agenda of our BJP-led alliance."

"My sincere gratitude to the people for reposing their faith in our Govt's policies. I seek your continued support in the forthcoming Municipal elections," he added.

The elections for 80 municipal boards in Assam will be held on March 6 and counting will be done on March 9.

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