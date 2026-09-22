Assam: Murder accused injured in police firing during murder weapon recovery in Sivasagar

Assam Police shot and injured a man allegedly linked to the murder of Biman Barua in Bihubor near Nazira town in Sivasagar district after he allegedly attempted to attack a police officer with the sword suspected to have been used in the killing, police said.

The incident occurred late Monday, September 21 night, shortly after police shot another accused, identified as Biki Singh Birendra, during an encounter in Bihubor.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rubul Khan, was taken to a location as part of an operation to recover the weapon allegedly used in the murder of Barua. During the recovery process, Khan allegedly attacked Bihubor Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nabin Chetia with the sword.

Police subsequently opened fire, injuring Khan. Chetia escaped unhurt in the incident, according to officials.

Khan was initially taken to the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment. He was later referred to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital following significant blood loss, police said.

The sword allegedly used in the murder was recovered during the operation.

The incident comes hours after police shot Biki Singh Birendra, whom they identified as a key accused in the Bihubor murder case. Police have been conducting operations as part of the investigation into Barua's killing.

Further details about Khan's condition and the circumstances surrounding both incidents are awaited.