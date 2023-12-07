In a dramatic turn of events in Assam's Kokrajhar district, the prime accused in the murder case of a retired government employee was grievously injured after police opened fire during his escape attempt.

Earlier, the accused identified as Shambhu Kahar alias Banti Shil had been apprehended from West Bengal.

The incident unfolded when the accused, during a search operation at Amguri in Kokrajhar, tried to flee from custody.

In a desperate bid to recover the machete used to kill the victim, the police took the accused which he was keeping jungle.

The police were compelled to discharge their firearms at the accused, which resulted in injuries in his left leg.



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He was rushed to the RNB Civil Hospital around 2 am this morning, however, the attending doctor has confirmed the accused to be stable.

Earlier the Kokrajhar police apprehended Kahar, the main accused involved in the murder of Tapan Chakraborty (72), a retired agriculture department officer, and brutal attack on his wife, a retired headmistress of DN Himmatsinghka High School Madhumita Banerjee (65), at their Bhidanpally residence in Kokrajhar town on November 29.

Briefing media persons at the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station today, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Investigation Wing) Prithviraj Rajkhowa said the accused Shambu Kahar alias Shil was arrested from Behar under Kotwali police station in West Bengal's Coochbehar district last night and brought to Kokrajhar police station in connection with Kokrajhar PS case no 396/2023 U/S 448/326/307/302/380 IPC.

The senior police officer said several cases are pending against the accused Shambhu Kahar alias Shil at Katwali police station in West Bengal and also in Kokrajhar.