Assam: Murder accused injured in police firing while trying to escape custody, admitted in hospital

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district opened fire at a murder accused on Sunday, September 20 after he allegedly attempted to escape from custody while being taken to recover the weapon believed to have been used in the killing of a youth.

The incident took place at Bihubor near Nazira town when a police team was escorting the accused, identified as Biki Singh Birendra, to the location where he had allegedly concealed a dagger used in the crime.

According to police, Birendra attempted to flee during the weapon-recovery operation despite repeated warnings. The police subsequently fired at him to prevent his escape, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Birendra is accused of attacking Biman Barua, a resident of Bihubor, multiple times. Barua sustained severe injuries in the assault and later died while undergoing treatment, following which police launched an investigation into the case.

Before his arrest, Birendra had allegedly been on the run and was apprehended by a group of Naga youths at Naginimora in Nagaland’s Mon district. He was subsequently handed over to the authorities.

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder and the circumstances surrounding the accused’s attempted escape. Further details are awaited.