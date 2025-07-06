Assam man gets life imprisonment in murder case after eight years

A court in Assam's Kamrup district, on July 5, sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das who was stabbed to death by the convict following a fight between the two families.

Both hailed from Boka village in the Kamalpur police station area.

The court heard the case over a period of eight years, following which the sentence was pronounced.

Kakoty was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted under IPC Section 302.

A fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on him.