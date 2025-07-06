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Assam man gets life imprisonment in murder case after eight years

Assam man gets life imprisonment in murder case after eight years

Tapan Kakoty sentenced to life for murder of Pratap Das. Conviction follows eight-year court trial. Incident occurred in Boka village, Assam.

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Assam man gets life imprisonment in murder case after eight yearsRepresentative Image
Story highlights
  • Court in Kamrup district sentenced man to life imprisonment for murder
  • Murder victim Pratap Das stabbed following family dispute
  • Case heard over eight years before verdict was delivered

A court in Assam's Kamrup district, on July 5, sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case. 

Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das who was stabbed to death by the convict following a fight between the two families. 

Both hailed from Boka village in the Kamalpur police station area.

The court heard the case over a period of eight years, following which the sentence was pronounced.

Kakoty was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted under IPC Section 302. 

A fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on him.

Edited By: Avantika
Published On: Jul 06, 2025
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