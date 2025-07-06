Assam man gets life imprisonment in murder case after eight years
Tapan Kakoty sentenced to life for murder of Pratap Das. Conviction follows eight-year court trial. Incident occurred in Boka village, Assam.
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Story highlights
- Court in Kamrup district sentenced man to life imprisonment for murder
- Murder victim Pratap Das stabbed following family dispute
- Case heard over eight years before verdict was delivered
A court in Assam's Kamrup district, on July 5, sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case.
Additional District and Session Judge Mukul Chetia sentenced Tapan Kakoty to life imprisonment for the murder of Pratap Das who was stabbed to death by the convict following a fight between the two families.
Both hailed from Boka village in the Kamalpur police station area.
The court heard the case over a period of eight years, following which the sentence was pronounced.
Kakoty was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted under IPC Section 302.
A fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on him.
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