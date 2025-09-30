Assam mushroom farmer wins national recognition for progressive cultivation

Amar Pran Changmai, a progressive mushroom cultivator from Sarupathar in Golaghat district, has been conferred with the National Level Recommendation for Progressive Mushroom Grower Award 2025. The award, instituted by the ICAR–Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was presented during the Mushroom Mela held at Solan. He was nominated by the AICRP on Mushroom Centre at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Changmai has devoted nearly two decades to mushroom farming. Since beginning his journey in 2008, he has specialized in oyster mushrooms and also produces milky mushrooms in smaller quantities. Despite facing initial hurdles in marketing due to limited awareness of the nutritional and economic value of mushrooms, he persevered, introducing several villagers to the prospects of mushroom cultivation.

His persistent efforts enabled him to develop strong markets across Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. At present, nearly 60 percent of his produce is supplied to Nagaland, 20 percent to Arunachal Pradesh and the rest to local markets in Assam. With an annual production of around 60,000 bags, his farm yields an average of 300 kg of fresh mushrooms every day. Except during the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong demand for fresh produce has negated the need for drying or processing.

Beyond his success as a cultivator, Changmai envisions mushrooms as a “super vegetable food” capable of boosting nutrition and income in rural economies. His recognition brings pride to Assam’s farming community while encouraging more farmers to diversify into mushroom cultivation and benefit from its growing market.