Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been reported missing, leading to an intensive investigation by the Guwahati Police. Police Commissioner Diganta Barah provided an update on Wednesday, July 24 disclosing crucial findings from the preliminary inquiry into Baruah's sudden disappearance.

Baruah was last seen near the banks of the Brahmaputra River, in the vicinity of the Gauhati High Court, at approximately 10:09 am on Monday, July 22. Commissioner Barah noted that Baruah had voluntarily left his residence and was last detected at the riverbank. The investigation has revealed that Baruah was dealing with significant personal and familial issues, which might have influenced his emotional state at the time of his disappearance.

"There is no indication of external involvement in this incident," Commissioner Barah stated. "Baruah was troubled by certain personal and family matters. It is hypothesized that he was experiencing restlessness and emotional distress. We have no evidence suggesting he departed from the riverbank after arriving there, leading us to suspect he might have fallen into the water."

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The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been mobilized to carry out comprehensive search operations in the Brahmaputra River, operating under the assumption that Baruah may have fallen into the water. Additionally, Baruah's mobile phone was found to be switched off at 10:09 pm on the same day, intensifying the concerns.

The investigation has also involved Baruah's daughter, with family-related dissatisfaction being considered a potential factor in his disappearance.

On Tuesday, renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, along with the Latasil police, actively participated in the search efforts. The search covered multiple significant locations, including Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukreshwar Devalaya, Bhootnath Temple, and Uzan Bazar Ghat, but Baruah’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern over the situation and directed Commissioner Barah to utilize all available resources to locate the missing music director.