In response to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's call and following the government's directive, a person from Sivasagar avoided Qurbani this time.

Moinuddin Hussain, a resident of Nazira Ward 6, handed over a cow raised at his home for Qurbani on Eid to Nazira Gaushala officials.

Gaushala officials praised the donation of the pet cow reared for Qurbani and took responsibility for keeping the cow, and Moinuddin Hussain resolved not to slaughter animals in the near future.

On the eve of Eid, some instructions were issued by the state government. The state home department sent special emergency instructions to the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the districts.

According to this directive, illegal killing of animals and closure of sacrifices was ordered during Eid.

Addressing media at Dibrugarh today, Biswa Sarma said: “I would like to request revelers not to sacrifice some animals in areas where people of other faiths stay as it might hurt sentiments,” adding that people can perform all other rituals without any hitch.

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the biggest and most important religious festivals of The Islamic faith. Meanwhile, Islamic people from different parts of the country and the state have performed holy Eid mass prayers at Eidgah maidans.