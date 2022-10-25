Farhad Ali, a Muslim man in Assam’s Barpeta district has donated sandalwood for the cremation of Burha satriya Basistha Dev Sharma.

The pyre of the Burha Satriya, who spread the message of goodwill and harmony among the caste and creed language community, all his life was lit with the sandalwood offered by Farhad Ali.

Farhad Ali, who is a resident of Kajir Mil village of Barpeta district, expressed his gratitude to the Satra Committee for accepting the wood.

The final journey of Burha satriya, from Satra's Bus stand to the cremation bed, started on October 24, morning, after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent figures of the state paid their last respects to the Barpeta's Burha Satriya Basistha Dev Sharma.

In presence of thousands of people, the mortal body of the cultural gem was taken out, and after having a march through the three Batsaras (Na-hati Batsara, Dakshin- hati Batsara, and Uttar- hati Batsara- the three Batsaras around the Satra's Namghar that represents the 22 -hatits of Barpeta), his mortal body was taken to the Namghar, where his mortal body was revolved for three rounds in the Satra's premise in presence of numerous people, chanting " Naam Gosha".