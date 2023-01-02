A Muslim woman left Islam and embraced Sanatan dharma at a time when the issue of Sanātana Dharma has always been highlighted in the media.

Notably, the woman embraced Hindu Sanatan dharma at the historic Shaivapeeth Nagshankar Temple near Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on January 2, 2023.

A Muslim woman identified as Shabnam Ara Begum converted to Hinduism in Assam's Jamugurihat district on January 2, 2023, and has been christened Shabnam Kashyap.

As per reports, the woman made a written application to the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangha for the adoption of Hindu Sanatani Dharma, hence following her wish on January 2, 2023, the woman converted herself to Hinduism by witnessing the fire of Hum in the Vedic mantracharan with the tradition of complete Hindu Sanatani religion in the shiv peeth.

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Speaking to the media, the woman said, "Today I have adopted the Sanātana Dharma and changed my name to Shabnam Kashyap."

Further Shabnam Kashyap claimed that from childhood she was attracted towards the Sanātana Dharma which is said to be the world's oldest religion.

A Muslim woman girl named Shabnam was converted to Hinduism in a temple in Sootea by performing Yajna.

The woman also added that her mother and her brother also supported her decision and had no objection to her conversion.

Meanwhile, a youth of the Hindu religion Pranjit Mahanta accepted Shabnam, who left Islam and converted to Sanatani Hinduism, as his elder sister and promised to remain with her like a brother in the coming time and help in all activities.

"Such an act of renouncing Islam and converting to Hinduism will increase the number of people attracted to Hinduism in the coming days," added Mahanta.

Janardan Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Dakhinpat Grihashrammi Satra of Majuli, helped the Muslim woman who left Islam and adopted Hindu Sanatani dharma to follow the rituals of Hinduism.

Earlier, heated debates stirred up in the month of December 2022, when the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) urged the Assam chief minister to do 4-5 more love jihads and take away Muslim girls.

Speaking to the media AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said, "I urge Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he is the only sought-after chief minister in entire India after PM Modi and Amit Shah...you don't lack anything, you just do 2-4-5 love jihads."

"You take away our Muslim girls and give us the address we shall come with sweets not to fight," he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the topic of "love jihad" erupted after the AIUDF chief claimed that Hindus must get married at the age of 21 years of age and adopt the Muslim formula.

Later AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal tendered an apology yet again and termed his remark to be a mere slip of the tongue.

Ajmal's apology came following a crucial meeting of the AIUDF leaders held in Guwahati on December 6.

Responding to the FIRs filed against him, Ajmal said the law will take its own course and he is ready to visit the court if summoned.

As per sources, till now 8 complaints have been filed against the AIUDF's chief in the Karimganj police station and more are in the pipeline.