Refuting to all claims and allegations made upon by the opposition parties, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that youths and the children of the Muslim community are the happiest in the last two years of our BJP-led government.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "What I have seen is Muslim youths are taking up government jobs, have received PMAYG houses, Orunodoi scheme facility and what not."

Further, the CM claimed that wherever he interacts with the Muslim youths they are always happy and complain about the Congress-led government of provoking fights and tensions in Kokraghar and Udalguri regions.

"Nowadays all Hindus and Muslims have a happy face...I haven't seen anyone sad in the last two years," he added.

Speaking on the legislators of the opposition parties, the Assam CM said that most of the MLAs are not to be seen on the ground and are always outside the state, so they would not see the reality.

"MLAs do not stay in Assam, most of the time they are travelling...if they happen to travel with me then only will find out the clear picture," he added.

On the otherhand, a section of Congress-AIUDF MLAs has come together in the interest of Muslim rescue, claiming that there are more atrocities on Muslims under the BJP rule.

Congress leaders like Abdur Rashid Mandal expressed their discomfort with the ongoing eviction drives in the state and claimed that the saffron party is intentionally targeting the Muslim community.

"If data is to be retrieved the government will get to know who is encroaching more land, id it Hindu or Muslim...this kind of discrimination hurts us," he added.