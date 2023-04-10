In a commendable display of civic responsibility, a group of Muslim youth held an hour-long sit-in at the Lahori ghat in Morigaon district, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the theft of two temples. The Sarvajanin Durga temple and the Hari temple in Lahori ghat were both burgled, with goods worth around Rs. 3 lakhs and Rs. 5 lakhs being stolen, respectively.

The thefts took place on 3rd and 4th April, and despite both temples being located a distance away from the Lahori ghat police station, the authorities had failed to make any arrests or take any action. The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) organized the protest, expressing disappointment at the administration's complete failure to apprehend the culprits.

In addition to the temple thefts, there have been reports of frequent shop pilferages in the large Lahori ghat area and Lahrighat market, but the police have yet to take any action. It is believed that a vicious circle may be involved in these acts of theft, and the village guard and market watchman are suspected of playing an inactive role.

On behalf of the Lahori ghat Regional Committee, Arafur Rahman Alamin conveyed a list of demands to the district and local police administrations. These demands included the immediate punishment of those involved in the temple thefts, taking swift action against frequent thefts in the area, and providing assistance to the village guard and market watchman. Additionally, inactive village guard forces were to be identified and replaced as soon as possible.