In the midst of incidents of violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in some parts of the country, an inspiring picture of national unity emerged in Bongaigaon district, where members of the Muslim community were seen providing drinking water to the procession on Shri Hanuman Jayanti.

The act of kindness and generosity was especially significant given the tensions and clashes that have often accompanied such events in the past. Yet in Bongaigaon, the Muslim community put up a water stall in front of the mosque to ensure that participants in the procession were well hydrated.

Saddam Alam, who is associated with the Muslim community, said, "This program has been organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti so that mutual brotherhood is maintained which is already there." The gesture was widely praised by those who witnessed it, and it was seen as a symbol of the kind of national unity that is possible when different communities come together in a spirit of solidarity.

This act of generosity is particularly noteworthy given that the event is associated with the Hindu deity Hanuman, and it shows that people of different faiths can come together to celebrate and show respect for each other's traditions.

This is the first time that such a positive picture of the Muslim community in Bongaigaon district has emerged on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti, and it is sure to be an inspiration to many others. It shows that even in the midst of tension and conflict, there are always those who are willing to extend a hand of friendship and goodwill.