Assam must safeguard its manuscript heritage for future generations: Governor

Assam’s manuscript heritage must be preserved as a living body of knowledge rather than confined to archives, Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya said on January 30.



The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Gauhati University, was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on “Manuscripts of Assam”, organised under the Governor Assam Bhasha Protsahan Yojana 2025 by Lok Bhavan, Assam, in collaboration with Gauhati University.



Emphasising the cultural and civilisational significance of Assam’s manuscripts, Acharya said they represent centuries of intellectual thought, language traditions and collective memory, and must be systematically documented and transmitted to future generations through sustained institutional and scholarly efforts.



“These manuscripts are not relics meant only for archives,” the Governor said. “They embody centuries of intellectual thought and cultural wisdom. Preserving, studying and reconnecting them with contemporary society is a collective responsibility of academic institutions, scholars and the wider community.”



Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, highlighted the university’s historic role in preserving Assam’s linguistic and cultural heritage. Referring to the tradition of Sanchipat and other indigenous manuscripts, he said Gauhati University has long served as a custodian of the region’s intellectual legacy. Quoting Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Prof. Mahanta reaffirmed the university’s commitment to ensuring that Assam’s manuscript traditions remain accessible and relevant to future generations.



The inaugural session featured a keynote address by Prof. Malinee Goswami, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, who underscored the scholarly and historical significance of Assamese manuscripts. Dr. Sangeeta Gogoi, Director (I/C) of the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies (DHAS), Assam, attended as a resource person and spoke on key aspects of manuscript conservation and research. Dhanjit Talukdar, Archival Assistant of the Manuscripts Section at the Krishna Kanta Handiqui Library, Gauhati University, also addressed participants on manuscript documentation and preservation practices.



The programme commenced with an opening address by S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam. Others present included Prof. Bechan Lal, OSD to the Governor; Prof. Harbansh Dixit, Adviser, Lok Bhavan, Assam; and Dr. Deepi Rekha Kouli, Director of the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, along with senior academicians, researchers and students.



The two-day workshop will feature thematic sessions focusing on the study, conservation and dissemination of Assam’s manuscript heritage.