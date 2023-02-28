MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise ship, completed its epic 50-day journey, crossing 27 rivers and reaching the Bogibeel Railways Tourism Terminal in Dibrugarh today. The ship was flagged off on 13th January, 2023, from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organized the journey with the objective of developing the National Waterways Ecosystem in the country and harnessing waterways for river cruise tourism.

During its maiden voyage, the vessel covered an approximate distance of 3200 Km in 50 days, passing through five Indian states and the India-Bangladesh Protocol route. The passengers visited almost 50 major tourist sites and were able to gather knowledge of local cultures, handicrafts, and cuisines. The ship reached Dibrugarh after passing through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

The receiving ceremony was attended by Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, who announced that another cruise named "Brahmaputra" will be started to boost waterways business. He also announced the construction of a Cargo Cruise terminus at Dibrugarh. The expedition aimed to harness waterways business through neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, and to emphasize more on import and export business through waterways.

The passengers, who belonged to countries Switzerland and Germany, expressed their wonderful and amazing experience of completing the epic journey and discovering new cultures, handicrafts, and business sites. The other dignitaries also presented their respective opinions, stating that it was only possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's eternal and non-exhausting efforts.