A tragic road accident in Khanapara, Guwahati, on November 1 resulted in the deaths of two young men, Deepat Dey, 22, and Konamika Narjaree, 19. Their families are devastated by the loss and are left searching for answers. The accident occurred when two SUVs collided on GS Road, with one vehicle making a U-turn near the Assam Rifle Transit Camp while the other was traveling at high speed.

In a statement, the father of one of the victims described his son as a responsible and skilled driver. “My son was a good driver. He knew the roads well, and I never expected this would happen,” he said.

According to police reports, the impact was catastrophic. The black SUV, traveling from the Khanapara side, crashed with such force that it mounted a footover bridge, breaking the iron railing before plummeting back onto the road. Eyewitnesses reported that the occupants of the black SUV appeared to have come from a nearby bar, as entry bands were spotted on their wrists.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and both Dey and Narjaree were pronounced dead upon arrival at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. “We received two deceased individuals from the accident,” confirmed hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sarma. “One injured girl was treated and discharged, while another person also sustained injuries in the crash.”