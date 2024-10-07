A security guard was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in the Hengerabari locality of Guwahati early Monday October 7 morning.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Manoj Barman, worked as a security guard at the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board in Lichubagan. His body was found hanging in his residence around 8 a.m., leaving many unanswered questions.

According to initial accounts from his family, Barman had engaged in a heated argument with his wife late Sunday night. It has been alleged that he also physically assaulted his daughter after consuming alcohol for reasons that remain unclear. The family members, shaken by the turn of events, reported the incident to the Dispur police station, which quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

Upon arriving at Barman's residence, police discovered his lifeless body hanging in one of the rooms. Authorities have since launched a full-scale investigation to determine the exact cause of death. While preliminary findings indicate suicide as a possible cause, investigators are proceeding with caution, refusing to rule out foul play until all evidence is thoroughly reviewed.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Barman's death have raised concerns in the neighborhood, with neighbors and acquaintances expressing disbelief at the sudden turn of events. Police are expected to continue their inquiry into the family dynamics and other contributing factors, with an official report pending.

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