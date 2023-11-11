In a significant operation launched by the 23 Assam Rifles (AR), a suspected NSCN area commander received a bullet injury in Tinkusia's Borgolai on November 11.

As per sources, the accused identified as Ram Pradhan was shot in the army clash and has been apprehended by 23 AR.

Earlier this month, the Eastern Command Intelligence Battalion (ECIB) of the Indian Army and the Special Operation Team of Mon Police apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN (K-YA), self-styled Lt. Jyachuk Wangsu alias Abo, from a hideout in Nagaland's Mon district.



Also Read: Nagaland: Hardcore NSCN (KYA) cadre apprehended in Mon district

Wangsu, the son of Mannyem Wangsu from Chanu village in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, had recently switched from NSCN(U) to NSCN(K-YA).

He was previously arrested in 2021 by Longding police and security forces on charges of possession of arms. Sources indicate that Wangsu, along with other K-YA cadres, was consistently demanding extortion under the instructions of senior NSCN (K-YA) leaders - self-styled Brig. Peyong Konyak, Self Styled Col. Botai Wangsu and Self Styled Capt Panchin Wangsu.