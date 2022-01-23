GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today met his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio who was joined by deputy chief minister Y Patton and former chief minister and Naga People's Front (NPF) T R Zeliang.

"Held a fruitful discussion with Hon’ble CM of Nagaland Shri ">@Neiphiu_Rio ji on issues of mutual interest, people’s welfare in both States & strengthening our friendship in presence of Nagaland’s DyCM Y Patton & ex-CM TR Zeliang. I appreciate Rio ji’s warmth during the meeting," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

It needs mention here that the states of Assam and Nagaland have been embroiled in a border dispute for several decades and it is one of the key issues plaguing the administrations of the respective states.

Amid simmering tensions, Nagaland Assembly on Thursday in 2021 adopted a three-point resolution to resolve border tensions with Assam. The development after the two states agreed to withdraw their armed police forces from disputed areas in the Dessoi Valley reserve forest.

Assam and Nagaland share a 434-km-long border. The Assam-Nagaland interstate border area has been divided, for administrative convenience, into six sectors – A, B, C, D, E and F – spread over Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts. All of these are presently in Assam.

The Nagas say they should be granted sectors A, B, C and D, a total area of 12,883 square kilometers. The Nagas claim this region historically belongs to their tribes, and was promised to them in the 16-point agreement.

Follow us on Facebook