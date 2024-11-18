The Nagaland football team reached Nalbari, Assam, today to participate in the prestigious Santosh Trophy 2024. The team is set to play its opening match against the host team, Assam, on November 20.

The team is led by an experienced coaching and management staff comprising:

Head Coach: Roko Angami

Assistant Coach: Khwetelhi Thopi

Manager & Goalkeeping Coach: Vizovor Lezietsu

Physiotherapist: Zakielatuo Seletsu

Nagaland’s squad includes a mix of talented players:

Eshong Konyak

Tesinsen Rengma

Chiu Khiam

Sanyem Konyak

Toka Achumi

Merensang Pongen

Bokato Awomi

S. Nguo



Also Read: Nagaland power minister hails funding for roads, bridges in 'Generation Plan'



Menoneikho Nakhro

Zarenthung Lotha

Khiuwangbo Kaurinta

Sentilong Ao

Mughahuto Chishi

Nisede Peseyie

Yoto Lohe

Kenumdi Siarau

S. Ayenmonba Chang

Qhuche Chishi

K. Arab Konyak

Haileuyibe Iranggau

L. Mutiu

Vinoka Sumi

Key Highlights

This year, Nagaland's team is optimistic about showcasing their footballing skills and making a mark in the tournament. Their opening match against Assam is highly anticipated, as the host team is expected to draw significant local support.

The Santosh Trophy offers a platform for states to compete at a national level, and Nagaland's presence is a testament to the growing popularity of football in the region. Fans are eager to see how the team performs under the leadership of Roko Angami and his team.