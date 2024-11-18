Assam: Nagaland football team arrives in Nalbari for Santosh Trophy 2024
The Nagaland football team reached Nalbari, Assam, today to participate in the prestigious Santosh Trophy 2024. The team is set to play its opening match against the host team, Assam, on November 20.
The Nagaland football team reached Nalbari, Assam, today to participate in the prestigious Santosh Trophy 2024. The team is set to play its opening match against the host team, Assam, on November 20.
The team is led by an experienced coaching and management staff comprising:
Head Coach: Roko Angami
Assistant Coach: Khwetelhi Thopi
Manager & Goalkeeping Coach: Vizovor Lezietsu
Physiotherapist: Zakielatuo Seletsu
Nagaland’s squad includes a mix of talented players:
Eshong Konyak
Tesinsen Rengma
Chiu Khiam
Sanyem Konyak
Toka Achumi
Merensang Pongen
Bokato Awomi
S. Nguo
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Menoneikho Nakhro
Zarenthung Lotha
Khiuwangbo Kaurinta
Sentilong Ao
Mughahuto Chishi
Nisede Peseyie
Yoto Lohe
Kenumdi Siarau
S. Ayenmonba Chang
Qhuche Chishi
K. Arab Konyak
Haileuyibe Iranggau
L. Mutiu
Vinoka Sumi
Key Highlights
This year, Nagaland's team is optimistic about showcasing their footballing skills and making a mark in the tournament. Their opening match against Assam is highly anticipated, as the host team is expected to draw significant local support.
The Santosh Trophy offers a platform for states to compete at a national level, and Nagaland's presence is a testament to the growing popularity of football in the region. Fans are eager to see how the team performs under the leadership of Roko Angami and his team.
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