Assam-Nagaland MLAs sign pact to strengthen peace, coordination along border on Zubeen Divas

A meeting between Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan and Bhandari MLA Achumbemo Kikon of Nagaland on Zubeen Divas culminated in the signing of an agreement aimed at promoting peace, coordination and cooperation along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between communities living on either side of the inter-state boundary and establishing mechanisms to address issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

As part of the discussions, the two legislators considered a proposal to establish a ‘Zubeen Garg Nahor Udyan’ along the Assam-Nagaland border. The proposed park is intended to commemorate the late singer Zubeen Garg and preserve his contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The meeting also resulted in the signing of a peace and harmony agreement by Phukan and Kikon. The agreement calls for sustained efforts to maintain peaceful relations in the border areas and promote cooperation between communities in the two states.

Under the agreement, a Joint Peace and Coordination Committee is proposed to facilitate coordination between the two sides. It also provides for promoting lawful economic activities, encouraging cultural exchanges and strengthening people-to-people relations.

The two MLAs agreed that any misunderstandings or issues arising in the border areas should be addressed through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation. The discussions also covered measures to strengthen social and cultural ties between communities residing along the border.

Promotion of legitimate trade and economic activities was another focus area. The two sides discussed the need for greater coordination to ensure that residents can pursue their livelihoods and conduct economic activities in accordance with the law.

The meeting was held in connection with Zubeen Divas, observed in memory of singer Zubeen Garg. Discussions around the proposed park also highlighted the cultural links shared by communities in Assam and Nagaland.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of the long-standing need for coordination between communities living along the Assam-Nagaland border. The agreement seeks to provide a framework for dialogue, cultural engagement and cooperation on issues affecting people in the border areas.