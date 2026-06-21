Assam: Nagaon administration set to clear encroachments from government reserve land

Nagaon district administration is preparing to launch a major eviction drive at two locations under Hatichong Mouza following reports of alleged encroachment on government grazing reserve land.

Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta and MLA Rupak Sharma, accompanied by a team of officials, visited the sites and conducted an inspection of the encroached areas ahead of the proposed action.

The eviction drive is expected to be carried out at Government Grazing Reserve No. 72 under Goraimari Pathar Kissam and Government Grazing Reserve Nos. 62 and 63 under Bogoriguri Pam Kissam, all located within the jurisdiction of the Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle.

According to officials, portions of the government grazing reserve land have allegedly been occupied through the construction of permanent residential structures. Authorities also reported that ponds had been excavated within the notified land area by suspected encroachers.

Officials stated that notices had earlier been issued on July 25, 2025, directing those occupying the land to vacate the premises. However, the administration claimed that the occupants did not comply with the directives.

Following continued non-compliance, district authorities are now expected to initiate the eviction process on the encroached government land in the coming days. Administrative preparations for the operation are understood to be underway.