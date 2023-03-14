The Nagaon Advocates' Association has expressed its concerns over the high rate of tax levied on municipal taxpayers by the Nagaon Municipality. In a press conference held today at the meeting hall of the Advocates' Association, the lawyers' association urged the citizens of Nagaon to come together to protest against the exorbitant hike in municipal taxes.

According to the Advocates' Association, the Nagaon Municipality has increased the municipal taxes at an alarming rate, which has adversely affected the residents of the town. The association believes that the high municipal taxes have put an unnecessary burden on the citizens, and it is imperative that the municipality revises its tax policies.

After the press conference, the lawyers' association also informed the press that a memorandum has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon regarding the issue. The association has also decided to hold a civic meeting on March 17 at the auditorium of the Advocates' Association to discuss the excessive municipal taxes.

The officials of the Advocates' Association have urged all the citizens and organizations of Nagaon to participate in the civic body meeting. The meeting is expected to bring together concerned citizens and stakeholders to discuss the implications of the high municipal taxes and to come up with a viable solution to address the issue.

The Nagaon Advocates' Association has taken up the cause to bring the matter to the forefront and to ensure that the citizens of Nagaon do not bear an undue financial burden. The association hopes that the civic protest and the meeting will bring about a positive change and provide relief to the taxpayers of the town.