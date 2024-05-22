As temperatures soar, Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts in Assam have taken proactive measures to ensure the well-being and comfort of students and educators by implementing modified teaching schedules.

In Nagaon district, effective May 23, classes will commence at 8:00 a.m., marking a shift to accommodate the sweltering weather conditions. Lower primary schools will conduct sessions from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while M.E. Schools will extend their hours from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. High school and higher secondary classes will be prolonged until 1:30 p.m. This directive applies to all private educational institutions within the district.

Similarly, in Lakhimpur District, a revised schedule will be enforced from May 23, with classes commencing at 7:30 a.m. Lower primary schools will operate sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while middle schools will extend their hours from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. High school and higher secondary classes will be conducted from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The adjustments in both districts aim to mitigate the challenges posed by the intensifying summer heat. By advancing the start times of classes, authorities seek to ensure that students and educators can engage in learning activities during the cooler hours of the day, thus minimizing exposure to extreme temperatures.

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