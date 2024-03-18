In order to approve the complainant's application, a Nagaon APDCL employee was caught red handed taking a bribe under false pretenses, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption announced on Monday.



The public worker, according to the anti-corruption body, was employed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) sub-division 2 office in Nagaon in the capacity of Switch Board Operation.

The accused wanted a bribe to process an application for a commercial meter, according to the complainant, who had gone to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption about it.



The anti-corruption watchdog devised a plan to catch the accused Nanda Hazarika red-handed based on the allegation. As a result, he was discovered receiving the requested bribe close to his Nagaon home.

"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nanda Hazarika, Switch Board Operator-1, O/O APDCL, Sub Division-2, Nagaon, after he accepted demanded bribe near his residence at Nagaon, for processing application for commercial metre," the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote on X.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nanda Hazarika, Switch Board Operator-1, O/O APDCL, Sub Division-2, Nagaon, after he accepted demanded bribe near his residence at Nagaon, for processing application for commercial metre.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) March 18, 2024

The officials announced that more legal action had been taken against the apprehended offender.