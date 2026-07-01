Assam: Nagaon contractor dies after alleged machete attack in alleged land dispute; probe underway

A contractor was killed following an alleged attack linked to a land dispute at Patia Pathar under Dhing Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday, July 1 evening, prompting protests and demands for strict action against those involved.

The deceased has been identified as Juwair Ali Siddique, also known as Badal. He was the son of former teacher Amjat Ali and son-in-law of former Dhing MLA Mobarak Ali Pathan.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5:30 PM while Siddique was engaged in repairing the embankment of a pond near his residence. During the work, an altercation allegedly broke out with members of the same family over a land-related dispute.

As alleged by the victim’s family, one Jiabur Rahman reportedly brought a machete from his residence and attacked Siddique during the confrontation.

Siddique sustained critical injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, personnel from Dhing Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The body was subsequently sent to Nagaon Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.