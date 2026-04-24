Assam: Nagaon Court to pronounce sentence in 2018 Karbi Anglong Abhi-Neel mob lynching case

The District and Sessions Court in Nagaon is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment today, April 24 for 20 individuals convicted in the 2018 mob lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong, a case that had triggered widespread outrage across Assam.

The sentencing follows the court’s judgment delivered on April 20, in which 20 accused were found guilty in connection with the killing of Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das. A total of 25 others were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The case dates back to June 8, 2018, when the two young men were attacked and killed by a mob at Panjuri village under Dokmoka police station. The victims, who had travelled to the area, were reportedly mistaken for child lifters, leading to a violent assault that resulted in their deaths.

The incident drew sharp criticism and concern over the growing trend of mob violence, fuelled by misinformation and rumours circulated through social media platforms.

Among those convicted are Biswaram Swargiary, Pantheng Basumatary, Alafaj Timung, Incent Engti, Raikong Timung, and Ratneshwar Terang, among others identified during the course of the trial.

The families of the victims, along with civil society organisations, have been awaiting the outcome of the case for several years, viewing the sentencing as a crucial step toward accountability and justice.