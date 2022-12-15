Nagaon district administration is all set to carry out an eviction drive on encroached land in Dhania Bheti Lalung village in Batadrava in Nagaon district.

Earlier in the day , a huge number of police forces were seen marching towards the village. Currently, the police are stationed at the Dhania Bheti Village for the eviction process.

While the police administration is planning for eviction, some of the encroachers are vacating the land themselves.

Earlier on may , 2022, Tensions prevailed in Batadrava as district administration initiated an eviction drive after the incidents of violence in the region on May 21.

Notably, The Batadrava police station was set on fire on May 21 by locals enraged by the custodial death of one person lodged at the police station.

As many as three residences, belonging to some of the prime accused in the violent outbursts that led to unruly scenes at the Batadrava police station, were razed to ground on May 22.

According to reports, media persons were not allowed near the site of the eviction drive.

Locals set fire to the old police station building, angered by the death of a person in police custody. They also pelted stones at window panes of the newly constructed building nearby causing much damage.