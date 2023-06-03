Due to the recent rise in the mercury level across the state of Assam, the Nagaon district administration has issued an order and rescheduled all classes in all educational institutions (government and private) to begin at 7:30 AM with immediate effect.

The order is issued owing to the continued increase of mercury, the prevailing searing heat, and the pupils' health.

"A letter received from the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon dated on June 2, 2023, regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to the continuous rise of the Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat," the notification read.

"Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," it said.

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"The timings of LP Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, ME School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and HS and HS Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated.

This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order, it further said.

On the otherhand, from the month of June to August, the timings of schools (lower primary) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam will be 7:30 am to 12:15 pm.

This decision to change the school timings was taken by the KAAC in Assam "in view of soaring temperature and prevailing heat wave in the whole of the state and particularly in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong".

According to the meteorological department, there are chances of moderate rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre at Barjhar, the temperature in the state as well as Guwahati city is likely to be 5 degrees above normal for the next three days.

Senior meteorologists at the regional meteorological centre at Borjhar, the weather will continue to remain as high as 36 degrees Celsius in the state as well as the city for the next three days.

