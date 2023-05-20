In a big move, the superintendents of police (SP) of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts of Assam were transferred on May 20, as per sources.

As per preliminary reports, the SP of Lakhimpur, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.

The reports come ahead of the press conference to be held by CID, Assam Police, set to begin at 11 am today.

Meanwhile, SI Junmoni Rabha's death case, the Assam government has decided to hand over the accident case to CBI.

It is to be mentioned here that the family of the deceased Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been demanding the state government for a CBI enquiry to the alleged murder of the police officer.

Also read : Deceased Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha's mother files FIR, seeks justice for her daughter