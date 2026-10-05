Assam: Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll to see three-way contest as 19 lakh voters prepare to vote

The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam is set to vote in the by-election on October 6 with the administrations of Nagaon and Morigaon districts completing arrangements for polling across the constituency.

The constituency comprises 13 Assembly segments, including eight in Nagaon district and five in Morigaon district. A total of 19,02,009 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.

The electorate includes 9,58,595 male voters and 9,43,364 female voters. According to the available electoral data, minority Muslim voters account for 11,14,695, or 60.35 per cent of the electorate, while Hindu voters number 8,87,314, accounting for 39.65 per cent.

A total of 25 candidates had initially filed nomination papers for the election. Seven nominations were rejected during scrutiny, while three candidates subsequently withdrew from the contest, leaving 15 candidates in the fray.

The by-election is expected to witness a three-way contest involving BJP candidate Devashish Sharma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate Sibamani Bora.

The authorities have set up 1,339 polling stations across the constituency to facilitate voting. Of these, 968 polling stations are located in Morigaon district.

As many as 11,535 officials and employees have been deployed for polling-related duties. The district administrations have completed arrangements covering polling personnel, polling stations and other logistical requirements to ensure the voting process is conducted smoothly and peacefully.

Polling will be held across all 13 Assembly segments of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.