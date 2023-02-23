In a boost to the healthcare sector in the state, Nagaon Medical College has received a Letter of Intent for 100 MBBS seats from the National Medical Commission. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the news on February 23, calling it a significant achievement for the state. This marks the 11th medical college in the state to receive a Letter of Intent and the second this year, following Kokrajhar Medical College.

As per the norms set by the National Medical Commission, private medical colleges are required to provide a Bank Guarantee against the establishment of new medical colleges with an intake of 100 MBBS seats in favor of the NMC, valid for five years or until the course is recognized, whichever is later, from a nationalized/scheduled bank. State government-governed medical colleges and institutions, on the other hand, are only required to furnish an undertaking to provide funds in their budget until the facilities are fully provided as per the time-bound program indicated by them.

Medical colleges and institutions are also required to provide an undertaking to implement the decision regarding the payment of stipends during the internship of undergraduate students similar to the undergraduate sections of government medical colleges in their state. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) reserve the right to withdraw/cancel/revoke the Letter of Intent/Letter of Permission if it is discovered that the permission was obtained through misrepresenting facts or fraud.

It is incumbent upon the medical college to submit information relating to admission within the specified time frame. Failure to submit the information within the time limit would be considered a violation of the statutory requirements, allowing the commission to proceed in accordance with the law against the college.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will initiate action to grant formal permission for the increased intake/starting of the course at the college upon receipt of appropriate bank guarantee, if applicable, and undertaking/compliance letter fulfilling the conditions enumerated above. The acceptance letter may be sent within one week from the date of issue of this letter to enable the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24.

Earlier on February 3 , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday undertook a visit to Nagaon and Nalbari Medical College and Hospitals and took stock of the progress of both the medical college and hospitals. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma visited the outpatient, in-patient departments and other facilities created in the medical college and hospital. During the visit the Chief Minister also held an interaction with the faculty members.

The Chief Minister said that government is trying to start the academic activities and other treatment facilities in the medical colleges of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar. Referring to the inspection by a team of National Medical Council (NMC) in Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, and the likely inspection at Nagaon and Nalbari Medical Colleges and Hospitals, the Chief Minister said that State government has the plan of starting these colleges from this scholastic year. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma visited Nalbari Medical College and Hospital at Nalbari along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta and PHE etc Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and took stock of different aspects including the treatment and academic facilities.

The Chief Minister said that the physical progress of the hospital is very satisfactory as the medical college and hospital is getting ready for inspection by National Medical Council. Talking to the faculty and other management functionaries of the hospital, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma asked everybody to play their role so that the medical college and hospital can meet NMC compliance with regard to faculty position and other ancillaries. The Chief Minister also said that since creating a robust public health care infrastructure with imparting quality medical education to the students are foremost commitments of the government, it is working wholeheartedly for setting up medical college and hospitals in the districts of the state.