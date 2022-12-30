Nagaon Police on December 30 busted a big gang involved in the theft of crude oil and arrested 10 people involve in the racket. The arrests were made during a series of raids carried out in different parts of the district.

The gang members were arrested from Nagaon, Barpeta, Meghalaya, Golaghat and Guwahati by a police team led by Rupjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police of Nagaon's Crime Control Branch.

The arrested persons are said to have been involved in crude oil theft by pilfering oil pipelines of Oil India Limited for a long time. They were reportedly stealing the oil from the oil pipe and selling it in Meghalaya.

Police said that the mastermind of the oil pilferage racket hails from Merapani in Golaghat district.

A case has been registered against them at the Nagaon Police station under section 379 IPC along with sections of the PDPP Act and the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Amendment Act.

Earlier in June , 2022, In a massive crackdown against oil theft, Tinsukia police arrested four persons and seized 14,000 litres of stolen condensate oil from Dibrugarh districts.Tinsukia DSP Hiranya Kumar Borah who led the operation said that based on information from Oil India Limited (OIL)'s security team, a raid was conducted in Tinsukia town which led to the recovery of 6,000 litres of stolen condensate oil from two vehicles, a dump truck and a winger passenger vehicle.