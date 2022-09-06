On Tuesday, a police squad from Nagaon conducted raids in Guwahati's Hatigaon area to bust a major base in the state's fight against fake currency rackets.

During a massive operation conducted by Nagaon Police, fake currency notes worth over Rs 20 lakhs, as well as printing machines, were confiscated.

In addition, four people, including a woman, were detained in connection with the bogus notes racket.

According to the reports, Saddiqul Islam, Mofizul Islam, Aizul Rahmana, and Rima Baishya were arrested by police.

Yesterday, a fake money scam was also busted by Assam police in a late-night operation at the Lengripara area in Mangaldoi of Darrang district and arrested six persons, including three women, in connection with the case.