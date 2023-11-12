In a series of targeted raids, the Nagaon Police have struck a decisive blow against drug trafficking with several operations leading to the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial quantity of narcotics.

Under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Raja Irshad, a Nagaon Police team conducted a successful operation resulting in the recovery of 26.87 grams of suspected heroin packed in two soap boxes, along with seven empty syringes. Two individuals were apprehended, paving the way for further legal action.

In another operation led by Sub-Inspector Bibhuti Thapa, assisted by IC Morikolong, the Nagaon Police seized 25 syrup bottles. Two suspects were arrested, and legal proceedings are set to follow.

The night patrolling team of Raha Police Station demonstrated alertness and vigilance by thwarting a theft attempt. The culprits were apprehended, ensuring they face legal consequences for their actions.

Under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), a Nagaon Police team conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Dhing, resulting in the seizure of 32 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin. Two individuals were arrested, marking a significant step in the fight against narcotics.