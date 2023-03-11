In a move to promote women's safety, the women's cell of Nagaon Police in Assam launched the pink police patrol on March 9. The initiative aims to provide a comfortable and safe environment for women and children who have been victims of abuse, harassment, and molestation.

The special vehicle was launched by Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Leena Doley on March 10 and will be attached to the women's cell of Nagaon Police station. The pink vehicle is designed to make rescued child victims feel comfortable and not intimidated by a police vehicle. The vehicle will function based on complaints received and will transport the accused based on such complaints to the police station.

"We had our women's cell previously and we want to upgrade it for which we also inaugurated a children's cell along with it. To make the women's cell strong, we will increase the manpower and deploy as many officers along with the officer-in-charge," said Doley.

The launch of the pink police patrol is a step towards enhancing women's safety and empowering them to speak up against abuse and harassment. With the introduction of this initiative, the women's cell of Nagaon Police hopes to make a positive impact and create a safer environment for women and children in the region.