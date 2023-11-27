A team from the Nagaon Police, led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Batadrava Police Station on November 27 successfully conducted an Anti-Narcotics Operation resulting in the recovery of five containers filled with suspected heroin. Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the operation, and legal proceedings are set to follow.

Simultaneously, earlier in the day, a separate Nagaon Police team, under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kaliabor, recovered a vehicle linked to a Cattle Theft Case. Two suspects have been arrested, and legal action has been initiated to address the ongoing issue of cattle theft in the region.

In another successful operation, a team led by Inspector Ashim Bora, OC Batadrava Police Station, apprehended two individuals in connection with illegal gambling activities. The operation led to the seizure of cash and incriminating gambling materials.