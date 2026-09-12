Assam: Nagaon Police seize 100 litres of illicit country liquor from tempo in Nonoi

Police in Assam’s Nagaon district seized around 100 litres of illicit country liquor from a tempo during an operation at Nonoi.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Tarali Bora, officer-in-charge of Nonoi Police Outpost.

According to police, the liquor was being transported illegally in a tempo when the police team intercepted the vehicle and seized the consignment.

Following the seizure, the confiscated liquor was publicly destroyed at Badalgaon.

Bora said the transportation and sale of illicit liquor in the area would not be tolerated and that Nonoi Police would continue such operations in the coming days.

The police action has been welcomed by local residents, who appreciated the continued crackdown on the illegal liquor trade in the area.