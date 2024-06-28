A successful anti-narcotics operation by the Nagaon Police in Assam has led to the seizure of a significant quantity of controlled substances and the arrest of one suspect.

The operation, conducted by a team from Sadar Police Station, was spearheaded by Sub-Inspector Utpal Baishya.

During the raid, law enforcement officers discovered 100 bottles of Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup concealed within a car.

These medications, when misused, can produce narcotic-like effects and are often subject to abuse.

The police have taken one individual into custody in connection with the seizure. The suspect is now facing legal proceedings as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.