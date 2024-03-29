The Nagaon police has successfully intercepted and seized a suspicious vehicle bearing the registration number AS 01AH4226. The vehicle, believed to be carrying narcotics, was apprehended during a routine inspection in the Amtala area.

The operation, led by the personnel of the Sadar Nagar branch, unfolded as they conducted thorough checks at a designated checkpoint. The officers uncovered the illicit consignment hidden within the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the intercepted vehicle contained a staggering 50 boxes of contraband substances concealed within. Under the direct supervision of the city branch, police secured the illegal cargo, estimated to hold a street value of approximately Rs 1.2 crore.