Nagaon Sadar police personnel have detained three people in connection with gold smuggling and confiscated a statue of Jesus Christ made of fake gold.

The smugglers were apprehended by the police when they were selling gold in Nagaon from Lakhimpur.

The police also managed to recover two suspected fake gold boats, two biscuits along with a statue of Jesus from the detained vendors.

The detainees have been identified as Saddam Hussain, Anarul Islam and Riyazul Haque.

Also Read: Assam: Railway Police seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore from Guwahati Railway Station

It is to be noted that the accused have been involved in such criminal activities in the past as well.

The police are currently interrogating for more information.

A large quantity of gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore was seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on March 8 at the Guwahati Railway Station.

Reports suggest that the GRP carried out an operation at Paltan Bazar Railway Station, during which they were able to successfully seize a significant quantity of gold biscuits from Rajdhani Express.

The 20 gold biscuits that were seized weighed 3.20 kilograms and are suspected to be worth Rs 3 million.

In the meantime, one person, Sharif Alam, was apprehended by the police in connection with the seizure.

It is confirmed that the gold biscuits were smuggled from Manipur to the national capital, but they were stopped in Guwahati.