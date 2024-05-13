Assam: Nagaon police seize heroin, arrest accused
Nagaon Police seized 16 containers of suspected heroin, arresting an undisclosed individual. In a separate operation, Biswanath police seized 8 grams of heroin, resulting in another arrest.
- Nagaon Police seize 16 containers of suspected heroin
- Undisclosed individual arrested in the operation
- Biswanath police seize 8 grams of heroin in separate operation
The Nagaon Police, led by Sub-Inspector Mitu Das from Morikolong, seized 16 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing approximately 3.02 grams. The raid, conducted by a specialized team, resulted in the arrest of the accused individual.
The operation carried out with precision and coordination, targeted a suspected drug trafficking network in the Morikolong area. The seized substances, suspected to be heroin, were carefully packaged in plastic containers.
Sub-Inspector Mitu Das, leading the operation, stated, "This seizure is a significant blow to drug trafficking activities in our region. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that such illegal substances do not harm our communities."
The identity of the arrested individual has not been disclosed yet.
In a separate operation, Biswanath police seized 8 grams of heroin. Following this, one was taken into police custody.
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