The Nagaon Police, led by Sub-Inspector Mitu Das from Morikolong, seized 16 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing approximately 3.02 grams. The raid, conducted by a specialized team, resulted in the arrest of the accused individual.

The operation carried out with precision and coordination, targeted a suspected drug trafficking network in the Morikolong area. The seized substances, suspected to be heroin, were carefully packaged in plastic containers.

Sub-Inspector Mitu Das, leading the operation, stated, "This seizure is a significant blow to drug trafficking activities in our region. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that such illegal substances do not harm our communities."

The identity of the arrested individual has not been disclosed yet.

In a separate operation, Biswanath police seized 8 grams of heroin. Following this, one was taken into police custody.