In yet another major breakthrough of Nagaon police against drugs, 18 kg or heroin was seized in a late night raid at Jakhalabandha in Kaliabor on March 5.

As per reports, the drugs were brought in a Honda City car from Nagaland. The drugs were seized in an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon Police's Crime Branch Rupjyoti Kalita, Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupam Bordoloi and In-charge of Jakhalabandha, Pawan Kalita.

Police have also arrested the driver of the Honda City vehicle. So far, his identity has not been revealed yet. The value of the drugs supplied in the registered vehicle in West Bengal will be over Rs 20 crore in the smuggled market.

Earlier, a team of Bongaigaon Railway police on March 4 seized a consignment of drugs worth Rs 1.72 crore (approx) from Delhi bound Brahmaputra Mail at Bongaigaon Railway Station.

Based on inputs provided by Gajraj Intelligence, a team of Bongaigaon Railway Police raided the train while it was halting at the railway station and managed to seize a bag containing drugs from the general compartment of the train.

A bag containing 170 gms of suspected Heroin and 8000 Yaba tablets was recovered from the general compartment of the train during the search operation.

An FIR has been filed by GRP Bongaigaon in relevant sections of IPC.

Also read : Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1.70 crore seized from Delhi-bound Brahmaputra mail at Bongaigaon railway station