Assam: Nagaon Police uncover alleged passport forgery racket, three arrested

A major alleged passport fraud racket has come under the scanner in Assam's Nagaon district following the arrest of three individuals, including a self-styled journalist, in connection with the alleged forgery of documents used for obtaining passports.

The prime accused, identified as Rupchand Ahmed, a resident of Shimluguri under the jurisdiction of Haibargaon Police Station in Nagaon district, was taken into custody by Nagaon Police after allegations surfaced regarding his involvement in the fabrication of documents required for passport applications.

According to police sources, Ahmed is suspected of having deceived numerous individuals over an extended period by allegedly preparing forged documents used in the passport application process. Passports are government-issued international travel documents, and the alleged forgery has raised serious concerns regarding the misuse of official documentation.

Investigators also allege that Ahmed had been posing as a journalist and was involved in blackmailing and extorting unsuspecting individuals. Authorities are examining multiple complaints linked to these allegations.

Police sources further indicated that the case may be connected to a wider network involved in passport-related fraud that has allegedly been operating in Nagaon for a considerable period. The ongoing investigation is expected to focus on identifying additional individuals who may have been associated with the alleged racket.

Acting on the instructions of Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Prarthana Pratim Saikia, police arrested Rupchand Ahmed along with two other individuals in connection with the case. The accused were produced before a competent court, which remanded them to two days of police custody for further investigation.

It has also emerged that Ahmed, currently in the custody of Nagaon Sadar Police, is facing multiple cases registered at Kachua, Bebejia and Barghat police outposts on allegations related to blackmail and extortion.

Police officials have not ruled out further arrests as the investigation progresses. Authorities are continuing to verify documents, trace possible beneficiaries and examine the extent of the alleged fraud network.