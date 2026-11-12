The Nagaon district administration on Thursday, November 12 released the draft photo electoral roll for 2027, recording a total of 15,60,269 voters across the district’s seven Assembly constituencies.

District Election Officer Pratiksha Dutta formally released the draft electoral roll at a press conference held at the District Commissioner’s office, where she also shared the latest voter statistics and details of the revision process.

According to the draft roll, the district has 7,82,645 male voters, 7,77,570 female voters and 54 voters belonging to the third gender category.

The district currently has 1,872 polling stations, including seven newly added polling stations.

Addressing the press conference, Dutta said that citizens could apply for the inclusion of their names, correction of existing entries or raise objections to the draft electoral roll between November 12 and December 11.

Applications must be submitted through the prescribed forms within the stipulated period, she said.

The district administration will examine and dispose of all claims and objections before publishing the final electoral roll on January 4, 2027.

The press conference was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Bipul Das, Additional Commissioners Gopal Sharma and Kamaljit Sharma, Raha Co-District Commissioner Ankita Bora, along with representatives of several political parties.