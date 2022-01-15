GUWAHATI: Nagaon district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19, said reports.

Mishra is one among several top police personnel in the state to have contracted the virus. Many top-tier Assam police personnel – including ADGP Hiren Nath – who have tested positive over the past few days.

Assam has been reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of January with the state logging 3,274 fresh infections on Wednesday, pushing the overall caseload to 6,35,050.

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