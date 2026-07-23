Assam: Nagaon transport department cracks down on illegal mining, seizes overloaded stone dumpers

The illegal transportation of sand and stone continues unabated in Assam's Nagaon district, with overloaded dumpers regularly plying through the district despite regulations.

In a fresh enforcement drive on July 23, the Nagaon District Transport Department seized two overloaded stone-laden dumpers for violating transport norms.

According to officials, the vehicles were intercepted during an early morning operation carried out by the District Transport Office. The dumpers were allegedly carrying stone loads far beyond the permissible limit while transporting material from the Nagaon–Karbi Anglong border areas to different parts of the district.

The action comes amid growing concerns over the alleged illegal extraction and transportation of sand and stone in the district. Locals have alleged that overloaded trucks and dumpers continue to operate on a daily basis, often posing a threat to road safety and causing damage to public infrastructure.

Officials said the enforcement drive was aimed at checking overloading and ensuring compliance with transport regulations. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the seized vehicles.

Apart from overloaded dumpers, the District Transport Department has also intensified its drive against battery-operated three-wheelers operating within the jurisdiction of the Nagaon Municipal Corporation. Authorities said action is being taken against vehicles found violating registration and operational norms as part of efforts to improve road safety and regulate traffic in the town.

The transport department indicated that such enforcement drives would continue in the coming days to curb illegal transportation and ensure strict adherence to transport laws.