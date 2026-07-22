Assam: Nagaon ward member Azizur Rahman disqualified over child marriage

An elected ward member of the Maheripar Gaon Panchayat in Assam's Nagaon district has been disqualified after an official inquiry found that he became a father while he was a minor, in violation of child marriage laws.

Azizur Rahman, the elected representative of Ward No. 4 under the Maheripar Gaon Panchayat in the Bagriguri Development Block, lost his membership following an investigation ordered by the district administration.

The inquiry was initiated after allegations surfaced that Rahman had submitted forged documents during the panchayat elections.

According to the findings, Rahman was born on January 31, 1999, while his first child was born on August 7, 2016, indicating that he was 17 years old when he became a father.

The investigation, conducted by the Assistant Commissioner and supported by reports from the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad and the Block Development Officer, confirmed the findings.

Based on the inquiry, Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma issued an order cancelling Rahman's membership of the gaon panchayat.

Following the order, Ward No. 4 of the Maheripar Gaon Panchayat has been declared vacant.

The disqualification comes amid the Assam government's continued efforts to curb child marriage and enforce legal provisions related to the practice.