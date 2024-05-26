In response to the escalating heatwave, Nalbari District authorities have announced revised school timings for all educational institutions to ensure the safety and comfort of students. Effective from May 27, 2024, until further notice, the new timings aim to minimize student exposure to extreme heat during the peak hours of the day.

Revised School Timings

Lower Primary (L.P.) Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Upper Primary (U.P.) Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

High Schools/Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The decision follows consultations with concerned officials and aims to facilitate a cooler environment for students during school hours. Morning assemblies will now be conducted inside classrooms to avoid direct heat exposure, and schools are instructed to ensure the availability of sufficient drinking water.

The memo detailing these changes, issued by Ram, Additional District Commissioner of Nalbari, emphasizes the importance of protecting the student community amid the continuous rise in mercury levels in the district.

The announcement has been widely circulated to key educational and administrative figures, including the Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, School Education Department, and directors of secondary and elementary education in Assam.

The directive has also been communicated to local authorities such as the Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), and Circle Officers in various regions of Nalbari District.